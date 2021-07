NYSSA - Police Chief Raymond Rau will be leaving Nyssa at the end of July to become the next police chief of Tillamook. Rau, who’s been the police chief in Nyssa for nine years, has split time between the two towns since becoming Tillamook’s interim chief April 23. Rau said he’s been flying from Boise to Tillamook on Sundays to work before flying back on Wednesdays to serve in Nyssa.