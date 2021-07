Keep your devices clean in any situation with the Native Union Clean Screen Spray. This 2-in-1 gadget comes with a refreshing spray and a detachable microfiber sleeve. That way, you can wipe down your laptop, smartphone, and smartwatch wherever you are without scratching the surface. Use it to cleanse your tablet and the screen of other tech devices. In fact, this helpful cleaning system removes fingerprints, smudges, and streaks. And its pocket-sized form factor makes it ideal for taking with you on the go. Furthermore, the solution is free of alcohol and ammonia and has zero odors. So you can be sure you won’t irritate your coworker’s allergies when you clean. Yet, it still sanitizes your screens and integrates easily into your daily routine. Cleaning your tech just got simpler with this sleek screen spray.