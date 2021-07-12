Did Georgia Really Lose $100M in All-Star Game Money to Colorado?

Diversity equity and inclusion have become buzzwords over the last year, especially since tensions surrounding racial justice have risen over the last year. Although our country is at a major turning point with racial justice, many organizations are making strides in gender equality, but the progress surrounding equality for women is being overlooked. One of the organizations that have chosen to be a pioneer is Major League Baseball. On Tuesday, July 21, 2021, baseball fans across America witnessed history, the first-ever all-female call of an MLB game. Melanie Newman and Sarah Langs were responsible for duties in the booth. Alanna Rizzo could be found in her natural environment reporting from the field, and Heidi Watney and Lauren Gardner conducted pregame and postgame coverage. Actually, most will agree, these women were all in their natural environment, but it took way too long.