Makeup magnate Kim Kardashian is at it again. For the first time since launching Skims shapewear in 2019, the reality TV star is gearing up to unveil a brand-new beauty venture. According to documents filed at the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office on July 9, the mom of four may be coming out with a new line, per her new SKKN trademark. Just as the brand name so-cleverly suggests, the product range will comprise skin care products, but it also might encompass hair care, makeup, nail essentials, supplements, and home goods. Go big or go home, right?