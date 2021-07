The first wave of Summer sales by PS Store it’s here until the next August 4 and with them hundreds of discounts on the best videogames in PS4 Y PS5, among them, authentic bestsellers such as FIFA 21, Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, Hitman 3 or Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout, among many others. And it is that the Summer Sales of PlayStation they always bring us the best titles at unbeatable prices, the perfect opportunity to get those games that complete our digital collection or those desired games on which we expected a good discount on their base price, with more than 700 games below 10 euros .