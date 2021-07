With the MLB’s All-Star Break finally upon us, there are only a few days left before the Boston Red Sox and the rest of the MLB shift their focus towards the trade deadline. If it wasn’t abundantly clear beforehand, the Red Sox will most certainly be buyers if they end up making a deal at the deadline. The market appears set to have more buyers than sellers due to some tight races around the league, but there still will be more than enough options available on the market for Boston.