Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Populist Edwin Edwards, a ‘Cajun King,’ loved his Louisiana

By KEVIN McGILL Associated Press
sandiegouniontribune.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW ORLEANS — They were tough acts to follow on the stage of 20th century Louisiana politics: the arm-flailing Depression-era orator Huey Long, a senator and former governor shot to death while eyeing the presidency; country-singing Gov. Jimmie Davis, who once rode up the Capitol steps on horseback; and Gov. Earl Long, Huey’s brother, who cavorted with Bourbon Street stripper Blaze Starr in the 1950s.

www.sandiegouniontribune.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Edwin Edwards
Person
John Bel Edwards
Person
Buddy Roemer
Person
David Duke
Person
Huey Long
Person
Garret Graves
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cajuns#Capitol#Democrat#Republican#Ex Ku Klux Klan#French#British#A Roman Catholic#Catholics#African Americans#The Edwards Law Firm
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
Related
Baton Rouge, LAkadn.com

Memorial Services for Former Gov. Edwin Edwards

BATON ROUGE – Gov. John Bel Edwards and First Lady Donna Edwards will pay their respects to former Gov. Edwin Edwards as he lies in state for public viewing. On Sunday at noon, the public is encouraged to view the procession from the State Capitol to the Old State Capitol before the private funeral service, which Gov. Edwards and the First Lady will attend. The governor will give remarks at the service.
Louisiana Stateavoyellestoday.com

Sunday Funeral Services for Former Louisiana Governor Edwin Edwards

Louisiana Public Broadcasting (LPB) will provide a pool camera feed as part of a coordinated effort to provide coverage of the funeral services of former Louisiana Governor Edwin Edwards on Sunday, July 18. Times are fluid. Please monitor the Satellite Coordinates for updates. LPB will relay a signal from a...
Baton Rouge, LAKLFY.com

Trina Edwards addresses decision not to televise former Gov. Edwin Edwards’ funeral

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Trina Edwards took to social media to clarify her decision not to televise former Governor Edwin Edwards’ Sunday funeral service. “The grief I am feeling is indescribable and I and our small son needed to be able to grieve privately without having our weakest moments on display for public viewing and scrutiny,” she said in a social media post.
Baton Rouge, LAFranklin Banner-Tribune

Edwin Edwards laid to rest

Mourners file past the casket of former Gov. Edwin Edwards on Saturday at the Louisiana Capitol in Baton Rouge. Edwards, who dominated a generation of Louisiana politics while serving four terms, was eulogized at a private Sunday service. Edwards died the morning of July 12 after years of respiratory illness.
PoliticsThe Independent

Edwin Edwards: Colourful American governor with a penchant for theatrics

In Louisiana, a state notorious for colourful politicians, Edwin Edwards blazed for half a century, a near-perpetual neon rainbow. The former Louisiana governor and US congressman, who has died aged 93, was a brazen practitioner of the corrupt-politics-as-theatrics style mastered by the legendary Depression-era demagogue Huey Long. Edwards served three...
Politicspostsouth.com

Friends remember colorful career of Edwin Edwards

A public viewing Saturday at the State Capitol and private ceremony open to friends and family Sunday at the Old State Capitol marked the final ride for former Gov. Edwin Edwards. Friends and colleagues remembered Edwards as a man who reached out to help the rich and poor, and showed...
Natchitoches, LANatchitoches Times

Reflections by Jerry Pierce: Edwin Edwards

Former Gov. Edwin Edwards, who died this week at age 93, had a genuine affinity for Natchitoches. He often called the town a “microcosm of Louisiana” and was always convinced that an appearance here in the 1970s helped propel him to his first of four terms in the statehouse. One...
New Orleans, LAmyneworleans.com

Edwin Edwards’ Legacy Was No Joke

Accused of having taken an illegal campaign contribution, Edwin Edwards, who knew the law better than most judges, once offered a novel defense. For someone to have made the contribution was illegal he explained, however it was not illegal for him to accept it. Turns out he was right. Speaking...
Politicslpb.org

LPB DIGITAL PLATFORMS TO STREAM SERVICES OF EDWIN EDWARDS

Louisiana Public Broadcasting (LPB) Digital Platforms offer several opportunities for those wishing to pay their final respects to former Louisiana Governor Edwin Edwards with live streaming coverage of both Saturday’s lying in state and Sunday’s funeral services. Edwards, who passed away at the age of 93, will lie in state...
Politicsbayoubrief.com

The Epic Lives of Edwin W. Edwards, 1927-2021

“I have always loved Louisiana, its people, its bayous, its land, and its eternal joie d’vie. That’s my hope for you: That you will never lose your love for living.”. Earl K. Long once surmised that the “ideal” governor of Louisiana would be “a Frenchman with an English-sounding name who was a Catholic and could speak French.” The irascible and wily younger brother of the martyred Kingfish, “Uncle Earl,” as he famously called himself, wasn’t describing anyone in particular; he was attempting to solve a riddle at the crux of Louisiana politics.
Louisiana StatePosted by
Louisiana Illuminator

Louisiana’s handsome, gifted, charming governor Edwin Edwards had it all — except integrity | Robert Mann

The following is an excerpt from “The Comeback of the Cajun Prince,” a chapter in Robert Mann’s memoir, Backrooms and Bayous: My Life in Louisiana Politics, which hits shelves Aug. 9. When I read the endorsement of Edwin Edwards in the Shreveport Journal, the newspaper where I began working in August 1983, I knew covering […] The post Louisiana’s handsome, gifted, charming governor Edwin Edwards had it all — except integrity | Robert Mann appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
Public HealthPosted by
KATC News

Edwin Edwards to lie in state Saturday, Funeral on Sunday

Former Governor Edwin Edwards will lie in honor in Memorial Hall at the State Capitol Saturday for public viewing. A spokesman for Speaker of the House Clay Schexnayder's office tells us that family members and close friends will pay their respects as Edwards will lie in repose at the Old State Capitol on Sunday, July 17.
New Orleans, LAtheadvocate.com

Guest column: Edwin Edwards and the politics of a bygone South

When Edwin Edwards, the former four-time governor, passed away this month, his death marked the passing of the kind of politician we don’t see much of in these hyper-ideological, tribal days. It was also a reminder of a politics in the South that’s long since ceased to exist. Lucky enough...

Comments / 0

Community Policy