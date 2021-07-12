Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Palm Beach County, FL

Wynwood artists donate wall art to senior center

By Jason Davis
Posted by 
WPTV West Palm Beach
WPTV West Palm Beach
 18 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gRDH5_0auXJbvG00

Some talented Wynwood artists from Palm Beach County have donated their time and talents to beautify a Boynton Beach assisted living and memory care community.

The Club at Boynton Beach opened in 2019 and their newly opened activity room now features vivid art from South Florida artists Glayson LeRoy, Ripes, and Buns.

The Club at Boynton Beach

The wall art was installed over the weekend.

“The Club’s murals were designed using bright colors and modern designs to peak the imagination of our senior living residents and create a bright, cheerful, positive energy in the new room,” said Nancy Venezia, Leisure Services Director at The Club. “Our residents were consulted about the type of art they wanted on the walls and Glayson and team of artists used their ideas and thoughts to develop the amazing murals.”

The Club at Boynton Beach

Comments / 0

WPTV West Palm Beach

WPTV West Palm Beach

7K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest South Florida news and weather from WPTV West Palm Beach, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Palm Beach County, FL
Entertainment
County
Palm Beach County, FL
Palm Beach County, FL
Government
Boynton Beach, FL
Government
City
Boynton Beach, FL
Local
Florida Entertainment
Local
Florida Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art#Senior Center#Wynwood#The Wall#Assisted Living#The Club At Boynton Beach#Ripes#Buns#Leisure Services
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Visual Art
News Break
Politics
News Break
Arts
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy