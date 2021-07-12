Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Animals

etco Homes Launches BeeHome Urban Beekeeping Partnership, Housing Thousands of Bees at Rooftop Apiaries

Houston Chronicle
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBeeHome Partnership with Alvéole and Amanda Haas Launches with July 22 Rooftop Workshop at The Addison. etco Homes, a privately-owned, Los Angeles-based homebuilding company, today announced its new sustainable beekeeping program, BeeHome. Launched in partnership with urban beekeeping company Alvéole, and urban gardener Amanda Haas, BeeHome will house thousands of bees on the rooftop terraces of designer model homes at The Addison and The Ainsley, two of a trio of communities in etco Homes’ The Melrose Collection. To celebrate the installation of the new hives, etco Homes will host a rooftop BeeHome interactive workshop at The Addison on July 22, open to the public.

www.chron.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Honey Bees#Urban Living#Urban Beekeeping#Beehome Partnership
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Animals
News Break
Economy
News Break
Housing
News Break
Pets
Related
Bainbridge Island, WAhomeadore.com

Loom House by The Miller Hull Partnership

Loom House is a classic mid-century house redesigned in 2019 by The Miller Hull Partnership, located in Bainbridge Island, Washington, United States. Located on a beautifully landscaped bluff overlooking Puget Sound, Loom House is an extensive renovation of a classic 1960s midcentury home. Loom House achieved Living Building Challenge 4.0 Certification in early 2021, making it one of only four residences in the world, and the first renovated home, to do so. Inspired by weaving together people, place, community, and equity, Loom House provides owners with a prototype to renovate their homes using resilient retrofitting strategies.
New York City, NYnyrej.com

The fifth façade: Rethinking urban rooftops for the post-pandemic office building - by Ambrose Aliaga-Kelly

Revitalized rooftops have become one of the biggest rediscovered opportunities in real estate development. Once a forgotten space used only for cooling towers, water tanks, and elevator machine rooms, or private amenities to attract tenants, building rooftops and setbacks are getting long overdue appreciation. Rather than being a sign of exclusivity, these rooftop spaces are becoming an essential part of any well-positioned office building.
Bristol, TNheraldcourier.com

Buzzing population: Apiary in Steele Creek Park surges

BRISTOL, Tenn. — A hill at Steele Creek Park gives waterfront views to five beehive boxes full of Western honeybees. The appealing real estate became home to even more wild honeybees recently, more than doubling the apiary’s population. The apiary — a collection of beehives — began operating in 2018...
AnimalsScience Daily

City-living bees benefit most from specific types of urban ‘greening’

Converting vacant urban lots into greenspaces can reduce blight and improve neighborhoods, and new research shows that certain types of such post-industrial reclamation efforts offer the added bonus of benefiting bees. Ohio State University researchers studying ways to encourage biodiversity in vacant urban lots found that experimental plots surrounded by...
AnimalsTime Out Global

An Introduction to Bee-Friendly Urban Beekeeping

Have you ever looked at your morning toast, slathered in honey, and thought about how it came to be? Just how did hundreds of fuzzy insects turn flower pollen into a delicious syrup? And how can I do that in my own backyard?. The Honey Fingers team will show you...
New York City, NYPosted by
TheStreet

Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Launches Plan To Use Its Solar Green Houses Utilizing Its Proprietary Solar Technology, To Create Micro Grids In Urban Areas

New York, NY, July 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Green Stream Holdings Inc. (OTC PINK: GSFI) ("the Company") ( https://greensolarutility.com ), an emerging leader in the solar utility and finance space, which has recently announced projects in the rapidly growing urban gardening sector with solar greenhouses dedicated primarily to rooftop farming, and projects to convert old shipping/cargo containers into inexpensive greenhouses for urban and inner city neighborhoods and Host Sites for Its Community Solar Program has today announced that it is launching its plan on using the solar greenhouses to create micro grids in urban areas.
SocietyBleacher Report

USA Olympic Fencers Wear Pink Masks to Protest Alen Hadzic's Presence on Team

United States fencers Jake Hoyle, Curtis McDowald and Yeisser Ramirez wore pink masks Friday in protest of epee teammate Alen Hadzic and in solidarity with sexual assault survivors, according to a report from Tasneem Nashrulla and Brianna Sacks of BuzzFeed News. Three women have accused Hadzic of sexual misconduct. He...
Posted by
AccuWeather

'It's happening': Ice worms emerge in Pacific Northwest glaciers

"It's happening," scientist Scott Hotaling told a reporter for OPB as he gestured across Paradise Glacier high up on Mount Rainier in Washington. He was referencing hundreds of thousands of tiny, black worms emerging from a vast expanse of white snow. Ice worms were first discovered in 1887 on Alaska's...
AnimalsInhabitat.com

Appalachian Beekeeping Collective boosts pollinators and supports beekeepers

Oh, honey. This ultra-sweet concoction is nature’s candy, a product of hardworking bees. It can be controversial among plant-based eaters, but the reality is we can enjoy this natural sweetener if we learn to live in harmony with the bees. Unfortunately, bees are in trouble. Bee hives have decreased about 60% since the 1940s, and these important pollinators are only facing more crises as the planet heats up. Organizations like Appalachian Beekeeping Collective are here to help.
Posted by
Brittany

My Partner Left Me While We Were Traveling in a Foreign Country

The airport in Puerto Vallarta isn’t massive, which allowed me to watch his shining blonde head all the way through security long after we had said goodbye. I forced myself to stand there, silent in the center of the walkway while he turned the corner out of sight. On his way to another country and another adventure. Alone.
BusinessHouston Chronicle

Brother International & TrueSign Form a Strategic Partnership to Provide Secure Electronic Signatures for Today's Remote Business Needs

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (PRWEB) July 30, 2021. It’s with “true joy” that the TrueSign team announces a new collaboration with Brother International Corporation for exclusive scan-to-sign functionality, allowing existing Brother customers to scan hard-copy documents directly into TrueSign for seamless electronic sign and share. Guided by both companies’ shared vision for customer success in today’s increasingly remote work environment, this new strategic partnership will meet businesses’ needs for secure, economical, and virtual business workflows.

Comments / 0

Community Policy