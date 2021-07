When the Coronavirus pandemic surged in early March 2020, the jobs market for the class of 2020's new grads suddenly became far more unpredictable. 2020 graduates faced numerous detours, like online learning, Zoom graduations and postponed internships. Some graduates decided to hold off on joining the job market altogether, in part because many opportunities were no longer available, while others had previous job offers taken away. Just a year later, though, last year's grads are hoping to take advantage of a promising yet competitive labor market, alongside the class of 2021.