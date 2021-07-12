Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

Watch live: Biden meets with Garland, local leaders to discuss gun violence

Posted by 
The Hill
The Hill
 18 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HOawN_0auXJ5xN00

President Biden will meet with Attorney General Merrick Garland and local leaders on Monday afternoon to discuss gun violence.

The event is scheduled to begin at 1:15 p.m. ET.

Watch the live video above.

Comments / 0

The Hill

The Hill

288K+
Followers
30K+
Post
211M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Merrick Garland
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Video
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Biden urges local governments to stave off evictions

President Biden , in a late plea to prevent rental evictions as the federal government's moratorium is set to expire this weekend, urged local governments on Friday to use federal funding to block evictions. "Every state and local government must get these funds out to ensure we prevent every eviction...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Graham, Cuellar press Biden to name border czar

Rep. Henry Cuellar, a Democrat who represents a Texas border district, and Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) on Friday urged the Biden administration to hire a border czar, suggesting former Homeland Security Secretary Jeh Johnson for the post. In a letter to President Biden and Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas ,...
POTUSPosted by
CBS News

Watch Live: Biden to meet with Cuban American activists

President Biden is meeting with Cuban American activists at the White House Friday, after weeks of Cubans taking to the streets to protest their communist government leadership. The president will discuss the historic demonstrations and the Biden administration's response to them, including new sanctions on Cuban leaders and establishing internet access for the Cuban people, according to a White House official.
AdvocacyPosted by
NBC News

Biden to host Cuban American leaders to discuss response to Cuba protests

President Joe Biden will host Cuban American leaders at the White House on Friday to discuss the recent historic protests in the Caribbean nation and his administration’s response, including new sanctions on Cuban leaders and establishing internet access for Cubans. Those in attendance will include political and community leaders as...
Presidential ElectionWashington Times

Biden’s cognitive dysfunction takes front and center

Everybody knows President Biden has a speaking problem. It used to be one rooted in gaffes. “Oh, that’s just Joe” was the standard line of explanation from his defenders on occasions that ranged from his blurting of racial insensitivities to his characterization of high I.Q. in the face of outed serial plagiarism.
Chicago, ILPantagraph

Watch now: AG Garland launches gun trafficking initiative to stop violent crime

From 2019 to 2021 Chicago has seen a 50% rise in murders and a 60% rise in shooting incidents more than 400 people have been murdered this year alone. U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland visited his hometown of Chicago and met with local leaders to launch the justice department's new five-city gun trafficking strike force initiative. GARLAND: "Im not here from Washington to tell you what to do. Im here from Washington to find out what we can do to help you. The strike force will be operating in the regions surrounding Chicago, New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco and Washington, D.C. -all of which have seen an unprecedented surge of gun violence since 2019. The task force doesnt send additional resources to these areas but according to the Justice Department there will be a sustained and focused coordination across jurisdictions to stop illegal guns from hitting city streets. MAYOR LIGHTFOOT: We are sending a message to the gun traffickers, we are going to find you no matter where you are. This federal program will be operating simultaneously with a Chicago Police Department 50-officer investigative team that has a similar mission. SUPT. BROWN: That's the real benefit of this laser focus collaboration is that we're not limited to just the borders of the city of Chicago, we can go find these guns, trace these guns back to their original sale. Attorney General Garland also met with community-based violence prevention organizations during his trip, a set of groups that could see a $5 billion investment over the next 8 years. GARLAND : And we're going to try and mesh it up with grants for communities, as I said, to prevent violence, to interrupt violence and to provide the kind of relationship between the police and the community necessary to build trust." President Bidens infrastructure plan includes a $5 billion investment in evidence-based community violence prevention programs through the administrations American Jobs Plan. GARLAND: "We are going to try to focus as much of our attention on these problems, not only in Chicago, but in the rest of the country, which is also experiencing similar problems.
POTUSCBS News

Biden administration pushing to curb gun violence in U.S. cities

The Biden administration is pushing to curb gun violence in American cities. Last week, the Justice Department announced the creation of strike forces in five major cities aimed at stopping illegal guns before they hit the streets. Devlin Barrett, a national security reporter for the Washington Post, joined Elaine Quijano on CBSN to discuss the Justice Department's efforts to target small-level straw buyers of guns later used in crimes.
Toledo, OH13abc.com

Toledo City Council, law enforcement officials discuss gun violence

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo City Council’s Public Safety and Criminal Justice Reform Committee held a meeting discussing gun violence on Wednesday. Council members asked local law enforcement officials questions about reducing the number of shootings and the public had a chance to weigh in, too. Homicides are up 46...
Presidential ElectionAOL Corp

Republican voter warns of embracing Trumpism: 'Greatest danger to this country'

On Don Lemon Tonight Thursday, Lemon aired a segment, in which CNN assembled a group of people of varying political ideologies to discuss President Biden’s Wednesday town hall. And one participant stood out from the rest. Phil Heimlich, a Republican who voted for Biden, aired plenty of grievances about former President Donald Trump, and the disturbing behavior he’s seen from those representing his party.
Congress & CourtsHerald-Palladium

Garland vows crackdown on gun trafficking as violence surges

WASHINGTON (AP) — Attorney General Merrick Garland vowed Thursday that the Justice Department would crack down on gun trafficking corridors as part of a comprehensive approach to combat surging gun violence that also includes funding community intervention programs and other neighborhood groups. Garland returned to his hometown of Chicago, where...
Chicago, ILPosted by
RiverBender.com

Gun Trafficking Strike Force, Investments In Community Violence Prevention Programs In Chicago, Durbin, Lightfoot, Attorney General Garland Discuss

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL), Chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee, and Chicago Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot today joined Attorney General Merrick Garland in Chicago to discuss several initiatives to address gun violence in the city, including the Department of Justice’s (DOJ) implementation of a firearms trafficking strike force in the city. Durbin, Lightfoot, and Garland visited the Chicago Police Department (CPD) 11 th District Office for a briefing Continue Reading
Public Safetynbc16.com

Local leaders across country brace for potential violence

WASHINGTON (SBG) — Police departments across the country are bracing for another potentially deadly weekend as gun violence continues to spike. Local leaders are taking varying approaches to the rise in violence. In the nation's capital, a shooting Thursday in the heart of the city's restaurant scene added to the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy