ICBA Bancard and Finzly Partner to Offer Instant Payments

Invoicing and payment acceptance will become standard features for community financial institutions to support businesses with full-service digital solutions. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. is a leading provider of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for the financial services industry. Jack Henry announced today that the company has expanded its partnership with Autobooks to embed payment and invoicing capabilities into the Banno Digital PlatformTM. The more than 500 community banks and credit unions and over 5 million registered users of the Banno Digital platform will receive complementary access to an upgraded set of tools they need to provide businesses in their communities with local support backed by full-service digital solutions.