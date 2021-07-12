One hurt in Nesquehoning crash

One person was injured Sunday in a two-vehicle crash in Nesquehoning. The accident occurred at 11:53 a.m. at the intersection of Routes 54 and 209. Nesquehoning police said the crash involved two cars with a male driver, identified as Tyler Berger, in one and a woman, identified as Kaitlyn Youmans, and a 9-month-old child in the second. Berger was injured and treated at the scene by Lehighton paramedics before being transported to St. Luke’s for evaluation. Youmans and her child were not injured. Nesquehoning police issued a new release on Monday afternoon stating that Youmans, and not Berger, was at fault for the crash and issued citations against her. She was cited for driving on right side of the roadway and failing to yield the right of way that resulted in a crash. Area fire police maintained traffic control at the scene, shutting down the roadway. COPYRIGHT LARRY NEFF/SPECIAL TO THE TIMES NEWS.