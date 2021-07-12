Cancel
Contract puts Danos to work on Gulf assets

By Editorial
stmarynow.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Gulf of Mexico operating company has awarded Danos a contract for construction operations on two shelf assets, located approximately 80 miles off the coast of Louisiana. Work for the contract, which began in May, is expected to last through the end of 2021. Twenty-six Danos personnel are employed for...

www.stmarynow.com

Comments / 0

#Gulf Of Mexico#Project Management
