Contract puts Danos to work on Gulf assets

Agreement will see the Greece-based company acquire FleetBroadband contracts purchased by Inmarsat from Speedcast earlier this year. Press Release – Inmarsat Maritime Ventures, a subsidiary of Inmarsat, the world leader in global, mobile satellite communications, has signed an agreement with SRH Connect (SRH) for SRH to acquire Inmarsat’s FleetBroadband customer base in Greece and Cyprus. The SRH acquisition involves customer contracts purchased by Inmarsat Maritime Ventures from Speedcast at the beginning of this year. SRH already provides customer support for Inmarsat’s Fleet Network Manager portfolio after signing a customer support agreement in March 2021. As part of the sale agreement, SRH will become a formal Inmarsat distribution partner for FleetBroadband and a Value-Added Reseller for Fleet Xpress.
