LIVONIA, Mich., July 29, 2021 /CNW/ -- Leading global provider of integrated workforce management and employee experience solutions WorkForce Software released the results of the benchmark report titled, The State of Human Experience in the Workplace which it co-sponsored with IBM and eightfold.ai. SAPinsider surveyed 111 members of its community in May and June 2021 and generated responses from across a wide range of geographies, industries, and company sizes. The goal of the survey was to understand important factors driving human experience for SAP customers and to discover the strategies to adequately address these factors.