Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Foreign Policy

US slaps visa restrictions on Nicaraguan lawmakers, prosecutors, judges

By Laura Kelly
Posted by 
The Hill
The Hill
 18 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41lsJJ_0auXIpvZ00
© Getty

The Biden administration on Monday announced visa restrictions on 100 members of Nicaragua’s political and judicial elite in a wide-ranging measure meant to crack down on government corruption and human rights abuses.

The visa restrictions target individuals in the Nicaraguan National Assembly and judicial system, such as prosecutors and judges, as well as some of their family members, according to the State Department. Any U.S. visas held by those individuals are now revoked.

The Biden administration did not name the individuals and their family members but said that they are believed to be responsible for, or complicit in, the arrests of 26 political opponents and pro-democracy actors, including six presidential contenders, student activists, private sector leaders and other political actors.

The move comes amid growing pressure for President Biden to confront Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega over the jailing of politicians, journalists and activists.

“These visa revocations demonstrate that the United States will promote accountability not only for regime leaders but also for officials who enable the regime’s assaults on democracy and human rights,” Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement.

“The United States will continue to use the diplomatic and economic tools at our disposal to push for the release of political prisoners and to support Nicaraguans’ calls for greater freedom, accountability, and free and fair elections,” he said.

The administration also characterized the “Ortega-Murillo regime” — the joint ruling by Ortega and his wife, Rosario Murillo — as undermining democracy and violating human rights by seeking to “restrict and criminalize speech, dissent, and political participation.”

Biden has said his administration is focused on identifying and punishing government corruption around the world, through actions like visa restrictions that bar entry into the United States.

Last month, the administration imposed sanctions on Ortega’s family members and political allies, including his daughter Camila Ortega Murillo, who serves as an adviser; the president of the Central Bank of Nicaragua; a key military general; and top lawmakers.

State Department spokesperson Ned Price has called President Ortega’s actions “a campaign of terror” and said the Nicaraguan leader “is becoming an international pariah.”

The latest move by the administration follows calls from both Democratic and Republican lawmakers to get tough with Nicaragua, saying Biden should reconsider Nicaragua's participation in the Dominican Republic-Central America Free Trade Agreement and to investigate assets and holdings of the Nicaraguan armed forces in the United States.

Comments / 0

The Hill

The Hill

288K+
Followers
30K+
Post
209M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Daniel Ortega
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Visas#Government Corruption#Political Prisoners#The State Department#Democratic#Republican
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Foreign Policy
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
Immigration
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
AdvocacyVoice of America

US Sanctions More Cuban Officials for Suppressing Protests

The Biden administration has imposed sanctions on Cuba’s police force and two of its leaders following recent protests on the island against the communist government. U.S. President Joe Biden said Friday before meeting with Cuban American leaders at the White House that more sanctions were coming “unless there is some drastic change in Cuba, which I don't anticipate."
Immigrationwashingtonnewsday.com

After a prosecutor flees, the US continues to work with Guatemala.

After a prosecutor flees, the US continues to work with Guatemala. After Guatemala’s chief anti-corruption investigator was fired and departed the country, the US said Tuesday that it was suspending cooperation with the country’s prosecutors. The firing of prosecutor Juan Francisco Sandoval demonstrated a lack of “good faith” by Attorney...
Foreign PolicyBirmingham Star

US condemns 'harassment' of foreign journalists in China

The US expressed concern over press freedom in China. Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian criticised the BBC over its flooding reporting. AFP reporters were forced to delete footage in Zhengzhou. The US is "deeply concerned" over the harassment and intimidation of foreign correspondents covering deadly floods in China, a...
Sacramento, CAMinneapolis Star Tribune

US seeks to drop Chinese researcher's visa fraud case

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — U.S. prosecutors sought Thursday to drop their case against a Chinese researcher accused of concealing her ties to the Chinese military on a visa application so she could work in the U.S. In documents filed in federal court in Sacramento, prosecutors asked a judge to dismiss a...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

U.S. imposes sanctions on Syrian prisons, officials

WASHINGTON, July 28 (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury Department said on Wednesday it had imposed sanctions on eight Syrian prisons run by Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's intelligence apparatus and five senior officials who control the sites, where human rights abuses have taken place. The Treasury Department also put sanctions on...
ImmigrationBirmingham Star

8,000 additional US visas for Afghans approved

Washington [US] July 23 (ANI): US House of Representatives on Thursday passed a bill to allot eight thousand more Special Immigration Visas (SIVs) to interpreters, contractors, and other vulnerable Afghans who have worked with the US army in the war-torn country. The bill comes as the White House intends to...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Daily Mail

'Sir, there is something on your chin': Moment Biden wipes his face after staffer spotted a yellow mark and handed him a note during Zoom meeting with governors

President Biden was prompted to wipe a yellow mark from his face during a Zoom meeting with western governors on Friday after a staffer handed him a note saying: 'Sir, there is something on your chin'. Biden was speaking about the responses to raging wildfires throughout the country when an...
POTUSMSNBC

McCarthy starts hedging on Trump's culpability for Jan. 6 attack

For months, Republicans and their allies have struggled to find someone politically satisfying to blame for the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. For a brief period, many in the GOP liked the idea of blaming Antifa, which didn't make any sense. Some conservatives also tried blaming the FBI, which also didn't work.
POTUSMSNBC

Jim Jordan clumsily adds new details to his Jan. 6 call with Trump

When it comes to the Jan. 6 attack, and his interactions with Donald Trump the day of the insurrectionist riot, Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) has generally adopted a confident posture. "If they call me, I got nothing to hide," the Ohio Republican boasted early last week. This week, that confidence...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

On The Money: Justice Department says Trump's tax returns should be released | Democrats fall short of votes for extending eviction ban

Happy Friday and welcome back to On The Money. I’m Sylvan Lane, and here’s your nightly guide to everything affecting your bills, bank account and bottom line. See something I missed? Let me know at slane@thehill.com or tweet me @SylvanLane. And if you like your newsletter, you can subscribe to it here: http://bit.ly/1NxxW2N.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Trump takes two punches from GOP

It's been a tough week for former President Trump . Trump's preferred candidate in a special House election in Texas lost on Tuesday to another Republican who was likely boosted by some protest votes against the former president. And on Wednesday, 17 Senate Republicans voted to advance a bipartisan infrastructure deal that Trump spent weeks railing against.

Comments / 0

Community Policy