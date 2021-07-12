Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Aerospace & Defense

Virgin Galactic shares fall after $500m stock sale announcement

By Joanna Partridge and Graeme Wearden
Posted by 
The Guardian
The Guardian
 18 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06dnae_0auXHtUg00
A framegrab from a video of Virgin Galactic's Sir Richard Branson aboard SpaceShipTwo Unity 22 as they attain zero gravity during their flight after take off from Spaceport America, New Mexico Photograph: Virgin Galactic/EPA

Shares in Virgin Galactic have fallen back to earth with a bump after an announcement by the spaceflight firm of its plans to sell up to $500m (£360m) of stock – only a day after the company’s founder, Richard Branson, completed a flight to the edge of space.

Virgin Galactic’s share price had risen by about 9% in pre-market trading on Monday but changed course and plummeted by as much 14% after the company said it intended to sell off shares to raise funds.

The company, founded by the billionaire entrepreneur Branson in 2004, revealed in a filing to the US Securities and Exchange Commission that it had entered into a distribution agency agreement with the Wall Street investment banks Credit Suisse, Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs.

Virgin Galactic said it intended to use the proceeds of the sale “for general corporate purposes, including working capital, general and administrative matters and capital expenditures for its manufacturing capabilities, development of its spaceship fleet and other infrastructure improvements”.

While investors had initially welcomed Virgin Galactic’s successful first fully crewed test flight, existing shareholders were not pleased with the prospect of their holdings being diluted by the proposed share issue, which led to the fall in the share price.

Virgin Galactic’s shares are currently worth more than $43, giving the company a market value of about $11.8bn, although they remain almost a third below their record high of almost $63 in February this year.

Branson’s trip from Virgin Galactic’s operational base at Spaceport America in the New Mexico desert to the edge of space and back was seen as a key milestone in the company’s goal of launching a commercial space service next year .

The flight allowed the British entrepreneur to seal his place as the first of the rival “billionaire space barons” to make the trip.

Sign up to the daily Business Today email or follow Guardian Business on Twitter at @BusinessDesk

The commercial space race is hotting up, and Amazon’s billionaire founder, Jeff Bezos, is just over a week away from making his own flight in his New Shepard rocket, named after Alan Shepard, the first American astronaut in space, and manufactured by Bezos’s company Blue Origin.

Branson’s venture, created to develop commercial spacecraft and cater to future space tourists, has had several false starts after he first forecast that paying passengers would be flown into space by 2008.

Virgin Galactic is planning two additional test flights before the company aims to begin commercial services in 2022. Virgin Galactic’s chief executive, Michael Colglazier, told the Financial Times on Monday that the company hoped to carry out at least one flight a day from each of its spaceports in the future.

Comments / 0

The Guardian

The Guardian

7K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Mexico State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alan Shepard
Person
Jeff Bezos
Person
Richard Branson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Other Space#Space Flights#Framegrab#Morgan Stanley#British#Business Today#Guardian Business#American#Blue Origin#The Financial Times
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Credit Suisse
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
EPA
News Break
Goldman Sachs
News Break
Aerospace & Defense
News Break
Amazon
Related
PoliticsThe Guardian

Soviet tanks move to Poland’s southern border – archive, 1968

A Soviet tank column stood by today near this frontier town in south Poland as communist leaders from Moscow to Prague continued their fateful talks in neighbouring Slovakia. The tanks, on transporters, and other column apparently consisting of supply vehicles were parked about 11 miles from Cieszyn on side roads of the main highway to Katowice, the chief town of the industrial region of Upper Silesia.
StocksInvestorPlace

UPWK Stock: Why Upwork Shares Are Falling Down Today

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) stock is falling hard on Friday following the release of the freelancing platform’s earnings report for the second quarter of 2021. The bad news for UPWK stock has to do with the company’s losses per share of 13 cents for the quarter. That’s wider than the -9 cents reported during the same period of the year prior. It’s also a worse result than the -9 cents per share that Wall Street was estimating.
IndustryBusiness Insider

Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos & Richard Branson: Which Market Leaders Will Make Up The Cannabis Industry Space Race?

As billionaires like Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos and Richard Branson race for space, who will be the leaders in the nascent cannabis industry as it vaults to astronomical heights?. Operators in various parts of the cannabis industry offered Benzinga their takes. Providing various responses, most focused less on the people and more so the brands and companies that could be headed to the moon, of sorts.
Aerospace & DefenseRebel Yell

For Jeff Bezos, that’s not true.

Yesterday, Sunday, July 11, 2021, was marked by the return of British billionaire Richard Branson’s space travel. The latter had successfully completed a trip aboard the VSS Unity spacecraft, designed by his company Virgin Galactic. Its main function was to test and evaluate the travel experience to which future customers will be entitled.
Business104.1 WIKY

Amazon sales forecast misses estimates, shares fall

(Reuters) – Amazon.com Inc’s forecast for third-quarter sales missed Wall Street expectations on Thursday, as consumers return to brick-and-mortar stores after shopping more online for the past year due to the pandemic. Shares of Amazon, which is only $170 billion away from joining the $2 trillion market cap club, were...
StocksFOXBusiness

Stock futures trade lower, Amazon shares fall

U.S. equity futures traded lower heading into the final trading session of the week. The major futures indexes suggest a drop of more than 1% on the Nasdaq and 0.3% on the Dow. Amazon shares are down more than 6% in the premarket following quarterly results. Amazon beat investors' expectations...
Aerospace & DefenseRebel Yell

German startup wants to compete with Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk

The world has been mesmerized by the exploits of American billionaires who have made space travel almost as accessible as a long-haul flight between Dunkirk and Singapore. Richard Branson with Virgin Galactic got the ball rolling, immediately followed by Jeff Bezos and Blue Origin’s ‘New Shepard’ capsule. It is announced that Elon Musk, even if he is not ready with Space X yet, will want to negotiate a ballad in space with the Virgin Galactic capsule. All the “new” American pioneers, with whom the Porsche dynasty, the European head of the automobile industry, intends to compete.
Aerospace & Defenseactionnewsnow.com

The Porsche dynasty is taking on Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk in space

Porsche SE, the family holding company that controls Volkswagen Group, is the latest big investor to bet on space's crucial role in developing future technologies. The company, controlled by the related Porsche and Piëch families that turned Volkswagen into a global powerhouse, on Wednesday unveiled an investment into Germany's Isar Aerospace, a space startup attempting to rival Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin and Elon Musk's SpaceX with rocket production and satellite launch services.
IndustryZacks.com

Bear Of The Day: Virgin Galactic (SPCE)

SPCE - Free Report) is one of those highly speculative names that has received a ton of overzealous euphoria from this new, market-moving wave of retail traders, who are driving excess into the equity markets. Virgin Galactic is Richard Branson's space tourism company that I would describe as the roller...
Aerospace & DefenseInvestorPlace

Virgin Galactic Has Laid the Foundation for a Bright Future

The space tourism industry is seeing strong movement with billionaires taking flights one after the other. After completing a historic flight on July 11, Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) beat rivals SpaceX and Blue Origin. The company is already one step ahead in the race and close to commercial operations. However, you wouldn’t know it from the price of SPCE stock. The stock has been down since the successful test flight and has not gained much momentum over the last week.
Aerospace & DefenseInvestorPlace

The Struggles Have Only Begun For Virgin Galactic

Cheers erupted around the world as billionaire Sir Richard Branson flew to space and back on the Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) rocket plane. Moreover, the company was awarded a full commercial launch license by the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration back in June. Despite these massive wins, SPCE stock has shed 45% of its value in the last month.
Aerospace & Defenseshermanstravel.com

Space Tourism: How to Get There and What it Will Cost

Richard Branson and Jeff Bezos recently made headlines when each billionaire successfully traveled to space. Branson’s company, Virgin Galactic, helped to fund the SpaceShipTwo, which he launched with three fellow crew members. Bezos, the founder of Amazon, took flight with his three-member crew on Blue Origin's New Shepard launch vehicle. SpaceX, founded by Elon Musk, plans to use its Starship rocket to fly 100 people around the world in mere minutes. These expeditions are not only incredibly costly, but rare, and most civilians won’t win the lottery or have billions of dollars for the trip. So what does the future of space tourism hold? Here's a breakdown of who is going, how to get there, and what you can do if you can't get to space.
Aerospace & DefenseMilitary.com

The Launch of Virgin Galactic's VSS Unity

Jul.11 -- Watch the moment Virgin Galactic's VSS Unity is released from its carrier aircraft and heads to space. The ship rocketed to a speed of Mach 3 on its way to an altitude of about 282,000 feet, or more than 53 miles (86 kilometers) above the Earth.

Comments / 0

Community Policy