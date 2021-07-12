Cancel
Music

Watch Volbeat's video for “Wait a Minute My Girl” single

 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVolbeat has premiered the video for “Wait a Minute My Girl,” the band’s latest single. The animated clip is a hectic collage of strange images that definitely wouldn’t have seemed out of place in Sid’s Toy Story room. You can watch it now streaming on YouTube. “Wait a Minute My...

