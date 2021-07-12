Cancel
Unusual Options Activity Insight: SoFi Technologies

By Benzinga Insights
SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) shares experienced unusual options activity on Monday. The stock price moved down to $16.38 following the option alert. Exceptionally large volume (compared to historical averages) is one reason for which options market activity can be considered unusual. The volume of options activity refers to the number of contracts traded over a given time period. The number of contracts that have been traded, but not yet closed by either counterparty, is called open interest. A contract cannot be considered closed until there exists both a buyer and seller for it.

Benzinga

Benzinga

