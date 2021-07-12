Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Understanding Snap's Unusual Options Activity

By Benzinga Insights
Posted by 
Benzinga
Benzinga
 18 days ago

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) shares experienced unusual options activity on Monday. The stock price moved down to $64.93 following the option alert. Exceptionally large volume (compared to historical averages) is one reason for which options market activity can be considered unusual. The volume of options activity refers to the number of contracts traded over a given time period. The number of contracts that have been traded, but not yet closed by either counterparty, is called open interest. A contract cannot be considered closed until there exists both a buyer and seller for it.

www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
11K+
Followers
61K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Options Contracts#Ask Price#Bid Price#Put Option#Time
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NYSE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Related
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

4 Penny Stocks That Could Ignite A Short Squeeze

Stocks such as AMC Entertainment Holdings (NYSE: AMC) and GameStop Corporation (NYSE: GME) have been the targets of epic short squeezes this year due to their underlying statistics. Stocks that make good short squeeze candidates often have a few things in common: A small float, high levels of insider and...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Unusual Options Activity Insight: ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ

Shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) saw some unusual options activity on Friday. Following the unusual option alert, the stock price moved up to $8.39. Extraordinarily large volume (compared to historical averages) is one indication of unusual options market activity. Volume refers to the total number of contracts traded over a given time period when discussing options market activity. Open interest is the number of unsettled contracts that have been traded but not yet closed by either counterparty. In other words, open interest represents the quantity of contracts that individual parties have written but not yet found a counterparty for (i.e. a buyer finding a seller, or a seller finding a buyer).
StocksBenzinga

Unusual Options Activity Insight: Tempur Sealy Intl

Tempur Sealy Intl (NYSE:TPX) shares experienced unusual options activity on Friday. The stock price moved down to $43.04 following the option alert. Exceptionally large volume (compared to historical averages) is one reason for which options market activity can be considered unusual. The volume of options activity refers to the number of contracts traded over a given time period. Open interest is the number of unsettled contracts that have been traded but not yet closed by either counterparty. In other words, open interest represents the quantity of contracts that individual parties have written but not yet found a counterparty for (i.e. a buyer finding a seller, or a seller finding a buyer).
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Unusual Options Activity Insight: Tortoise Acquisition

Shares of Tortoise Acquisition (NYSE:SNPR) saw some unusual options activity on Friday. Following the unusual option alert, the stock price moved down to $9.91. Extraordinarily large volume (compared to historical averages) is one indication of unusual options market activity. Volume refers to the total number of contracts traded over a given time period when discussing options market activity. Open interest is the number of unsettled contracts that have been traded but not yet closed by either counterparty. In other words, open interest represents the quantity of contracts that individual parties have written but not yet found a counterparty for (i.e. a buyer finding a seller, or a seller finding a buyer).
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Atlassian Stock Gains As Analysts Raise Price Target Following Better Than Expected Q4 Earnings

Mizuho analyst Gregg Moskowitz raised the price target on Atlassian Corporation PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM) to $370 from $310, implying a 38.7% upside, and reiterated a Buy rating. Moskowitz said the company reported excellent Q4 results, with significant upside to revenue and earnings, solid customer adds, and accelerating cloud migrations. The analyst's checks continue to indicate tremendous customer demand for Atlassian's products.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Why Silicon Motion Technology Stock Is Trading Higher Friday

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results. The company also reported guidance figures. "We delivered better than expected revenue in the second quarter, primarily because of our focus on sales of higher-value products," said Wallace Kou, President and CEO...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Investors Cheer AdvanSix After Q2 Earnings Beat, Volume Growth

AdvanSix Inc (NYSE: ASIX) reported second-quarter sales growth of 87.8% year-over-year to $437.68 million, reflecting volume and price improvement, beating the consensus estimate of $408.550 million. Sales improvement was driven by 32% higher volume, 31% higher raw material pass-through pricing, and 25% favorable impact of market-based pricing. EPS improved to...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Nasdaq Falls Over 100 Points; Erytech Pharma Shares Spike Higher

Toward the end of trading Friday, the Dow traded down 0.42% to 34,936.96 while the NASDAQ fell 0.75% to 14,667.14. The S&P also fell, dropping 0.53% to 4,395.57. The U.S. has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, reporting a total of 34,751,040 cases with around 612,120 deaths. India confirmed a total of at least 31,572,340 cases and 423,210 deaths, while Brazil reported over 19,839,360 COVID-19 cases with 554,490 deaths. In total, there were at least 196,684,500 cases of COVID-19 worldwide with more than 4,199,940 deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Omega Therapeutics Kicks Start Trading On NASDAQ

On the heels of a $126 million crossover round in March, Flagship Pioneering-backed Omega Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: OMGA) has priced a $125.8 million IPO to take its "epigenomic controllers" into the clinic. Omega had initially penciled in a $100 million raise earlier this month. It offered 7.4 million shares at...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) shares moved upwards by 2.45% to $88.15 during Friday’s after-market session. At the close, First Solar’s trading volume reached 116.2K shares. This is 5.56% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $9.3 billion. The company’s, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
StocksBenzinga

'Fast Money Halftime Report' Picks For July 30

On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Shannon Saccocia picked salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE: CRM) as her final trade. The company is going to report earnings in few weeks and Saccocia expects a good report. Rob Sechan is a buyer of Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE: CNQ). Its breakeven for crude oil...
StocksBenzinga

Amazon, eBay Fall Sharply As The QQQ Closes Lower Friday

U.S. indices were trading lower as Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) fell following earnings and as COVID-19 delta variant concerns continue to drive market uncertainty. The Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (NASDAQ:QQQ) closed lower by 0.52% to $364.57. The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NASDAQ:DIA) lost 0.38% to $349.48. The...
MarketsPosted by
Benzinga

Unusual Options Activity Insight: Taiwan Semiconductor

Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE:TSM) shares experienced unusual options activity on Thursday. The stock price moved up to $115.99 following the option alert. Exceptionally large volume (compared to historical averages) is one reason for which options market activity can be considered unusual. The volume of options activity refers to the number of contracts traded over a given time period. The number of contracts that have been traded, but not yet closed by either counterparty, is called open interest. A contract cannot be considered closed until there exists both a buyer and seller for it.
MarketsPosted by
Benzinga

Unusual Options Activity Insight: iShares China Large-Cap ETF

IShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSE:FXI) shares experienced unusual options activity on Thursday. The stock price moved down to $40.95 following the option alert. Exceptionally large volume (compared to historical averages) is one reason for which options market activity can be considered unusual. The volume of options activity refers to the number of contracts traded over a given time period. The number of contracts that have been traded, but not yet closed by either counterparty, is called open interest. A contract cannot be considered closed until there exists both a buyer and seller for it.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Analyzing Direxion Small Cap Bear 3X Shares's Unusual Options Activity

Shares of Direxion Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSE:TZA) saw some unusual options activity on Thursday. Following the unusual option alert, the stock price moved down to $30.34. Exceptionally large volume (compared to historical averages) is one reason for which options market activity can be considered unusual. The volume of options activity refers to the number of contracts traded over a given time period. Open interest is the number of unsettled contracts that have been traded but not yet closed by either counterparty. In other words, open interest represents the quantity of contracts that individual parties have written but not yet found a counterparty for (i.e. a buyer finding a seller, or a seller finding a buyer).
MarketsPosted by
Benzinga

Unusual Options Activity Insight: VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF

VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSE:GDXJ) shares experienced unusual options activity on Thursday. The stock price moved up to $46.51 following the option alert. Extraordinarily large volume (compared to historical averages) is one indication of unusual options market activity. Volume refers to the total number of contracts traded over a given time period when discussing options market activity. Open interest is the number of unsettled contracts that have been traded but not yet closed by either counterparty. In other words, open interest represents the quantity of contracts that individual parties have written but not yet found a counterparty for (i.e. a buyer finding a seller, or a seller finding a buyer).
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Tesla's Stock Races Into Resistance: What's Next?

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) has sped over 11% higher after tumbling over 5% lower on earnings and putting in a bottom at the $627 mark. On Thursday, Benzinga Pro alerted its users Tesla had filed a patent that would allow it to recover and recycle nickel and cobalt from old lithium-ion EV batteries.

Comments / 0

Community Policy