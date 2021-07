A remake of “Making a Fire” was made just before wrapping things up in December, 2019, making it both the first and last song tracked at the house before the group made the shift to Henson Recording Studios in mid-January 2020. Strings, background vocals and other overdubs were recorded at Henson, along with one complete new song, “Cloudspotter,” which was cut in the voluminous Studio A. “We used the vocal iso booth for the drums, because Studio A is just so massive,” tracking engineer Alex Pasco notes.