The week in bankruptcies: Doctor, construction company file

By Automated Insights
Austin Business Journal
Austin Business Journal
 18 days ago
Austin-area bankruptcy courts recorded two business filings, both with total debts above $1 million, during the week that ended July 2. Year to date through July 2, the court recorded 15 Chapter 7 or Chapter 11 business bankruptcy filings, a 61% decrease from the same span the prior year. Chapter 7 bankruptcy protection typically provides for the liquidation of a business’ assets to satisfy creditor claims, while Chapter 11 protection enables a business to restructure its creditor obligations with the goal to remain a going concern.

Austin Business Journal

Austin Business Journal

Austin, TX
The Austin Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

