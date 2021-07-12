The week in bankruptcies: Doctor, construction company file
Austin-area bankruptcy courts recorded two business filings, both with total debts above $1 million, during the week that ended July 2. Year to date through July 2, the court recorded 15 Chapter 7 or Chapter 11 business bankruptcy filings, a 61% decrease from the same span the prior year. Chapter 7 bankruptcy protection typically provides for the liquidation of a business’ assets to satisfy creditor claims, while Chapter 11 protection enables a business to restructure its creditor obligations with the goal to remain a going concern.www.bizjournals.com
Comments / 0