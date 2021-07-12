Fireworks Company Responds to Shortened Fireworks Display in Atlantic

(Atlantic) The City of Atlantic received a response from J & M Displays to the City’s inquiry about the shortened fireworks display on July 4th at the Atlantic Little League Diamonds.

Atlantic Mayor Dave Jones addressed the public concerns at the July 7 Council meeting. The show lasted anywhere from 11-15 minutes. Mayor Jones asked City Clerk Barb Barrick to draft an email and send it to the company.

The email stated they received numerous complaints of the display being short and requested the company look into the matter to ensure no discrepancy between what the City paid for the fireworks ($6,000-plus an eight-percent early payment) and explain why the show lasted 11-15 minutes.

The company responded with the following email: “Thank you for letting us know about your show. We are as disappointed as you to hear about the short length and possibly less product. J&M had some issues with faulty firing boards this year, and I have an email to Ted at Council Bluffs to talk to the lead shooter of your show. We will try to find out as soon as possible if he had equipment problems and if some of your shells did not fire. As soon as I hear back, I will let you know.

“Regardless, because it was short in length and the community was disappointed, J&M will be issuing you a credit amount for 2022. Usually, this is based on the number of unfired products plus the number of other issues. Once a full report is given to our CEO, he will decide the credit amount, and I will email you an official letter for your records.

We are so sorry about these problems, and I will be in touch soon.