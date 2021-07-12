'The French Dispatch' Review: Wes Anderson's Dizzyingly Intricate Homage to 20th-Century Newsmen and Women

Wes Anderson just premiered his latest film The French Dispatch at Cannes, with the cast photo of Anderson, Timothée Chalamet, Tilda Swinton, and Bill Murray becoming the overused Twitter meme du jour. But he’s already working on his next, aesthetically pleasing project. There’s no title for it yet, but it’ll begin production in Spain in August, as reported by Variety. And because it’s not a Wes Anderson film without Murray, the actor’s joining the cast for this one, too. He’ll star alongside his French Dispatch co-star Swinton, who shared the news of her casting with Variety in June. Swinton kept mum on the details about the film, but did tell the magazine that “it’s not about Spain.”