Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Understanding Snowflake's Unusual Options Activity

By Benzinga Insights
Posted by 
Benzinga
Benzinga
 18 days ago

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) shares experienced unusual options activity on Monday. The stock price moved down to $264.6 following the option alert. One way options market activity can be considered unusual is when volume is exceptionally higher than its historical average. The volume of options activity refers to the number of contracts traded over a given time period. The number of contracts that have been traded, but not yet closed by either counterparty, is called open interest. A contract cannot be considered closed until there exists both a buyer and seller for it.

www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
11K+
Followers
61K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Options Contracts#Ask Price#Bid Price#Snowflake#Time#Sentiment Options
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NYSE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Related
MarketsBenzinga

Unusual Options Activity Insight: Xtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF

Shares of Xtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF (NYSE:ASHR) saw some unusual options activity on Friday. Following the unusual option alert, the stock price moved up to $37.77. Sentiment: BEARISH. Option Type: SWEEP. Trade Type: PUT. Expiration Date: 2021-08-20 Strike Price: $36.00. Volume: 888. Open Interest: 938. Three Indications...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Analyzing American Axle & Mfg Hldgs's Unusual Options Activity

On Friday, shares of American Axle & Mfg Hldgs (NYSE:AXL) saw unusual options activity. After the option alert, the stock price moved up to $9.79. Exceptionally large volume (compared to historical averages) is one reason for which options market activity can be considered unusual. The volume of options activity refers to the number of contracts traded over a given time period. The number of contracts that have been traded, but not yet closed by either counterparty, is called open interest. A contract cannot be considered closed until there exists both a buyer and seller for it.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Unusual Options Activity Insight: Vipshop Holdings

On Friday, shares of Vipshop Holdings (NYSE:VIPS) saw unusual options activity. After the option alert, the stock price moved up to $16.76. Extraordinarily large volume (compared to historical averages) is one indication of unusual options market activity. Volume refers to the total number of contracts traded over a given time period when discussing options market activity. Open interest is the number of unsettled contracts that have been traded but not yet closed by either counterparty. In other words, open interest represents the quantity of contracts that individual parties have written but not yet found a counterparty for (i.e. a buyer finding a seller, or a seller finding a buyer).
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Analyzing NortonLifeLock's Unusual Options Activity

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) shares experienced unusual options activity on Friday. The stock price moved up to $24.8 following the option alert. One way options market activity can be considered unusual is when volume is exceptionally higher than its historical average. The volume of options activity refers to the number of contracts traded over a given time period. The number of unsettled contracts that have been traded, but not yet closed, is called open interest. These contracts are not yet closed because a buyer has not purchased the contract, or a seller has not sold it.
StocksBenzinga

Understanding SPDR Select Sector Fund - Technology's Unusual Options Activity

Shares of SPDR Select Sector Fund – Technology (NYSE:XLK) saw some unusual options activity on Friday. Following the unusual option alert, the stock price moved down to $153.3. Sentiment: BULLISH. Option Type: SWEEP. Trade Type: PUT. Expiration Date: 2021-08-20 Strike Price: $149.00. Volume: 507. Open Interest: 420. Three Indications Of...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Unusual Options Activity Insight: ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ

Shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) saw some unusual options activity on Friday. Following the unusual option alert, the stock price moved up to $8.39. Extraordinarily large volume (compared to historical averages) is one indication of unusual options market activity. Volume refers to the total number of contracts traded over a given time period when discussing options market activity. Open interest is the number of unsettled contracts that have been traded but not yet closed by either counterparty. In other words, open interest represents the quantity of contracts that individual parties have written but not yet found a counterparty for (i.e. a buyer finding a seller, or a seller finding a buyer).
StocksBenzinga

US Steel Stock Moves Closer To Resistance In Bullish Pattern

United States Steel Corp. (NYSE: X) shares were trading higher Friday. The company reported a second-quarter earnings and sales beat Thursday. Here's a look at the technical levels for the stock. U.S. Steel was up 2.71% at $26.16 at last check. US Steel Daily Chart Analysis. The stock looks to...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Why Silicon Motion Technology Stock Is Trading Higher Friday

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results. The company also reported guidance figures. "We delivered better than expected revenue in the second quarter, primarily because of our focus on sales of higher-value products," said Wallace Kou, President and CEO...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

OneSmart Intl Edu Group (NYSE:ONE) shares increased by 2.03% to $0.53 during Friday’s after-market session. The company’s market cap stands at $85.6 million. GameStop (NYSE:GME) stock increased by 1.82% to $163.5. Trading volume for this security closed at 132.1K, accounting for 2.22% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.1 billion.
MarketsBenzinga

Analyzing Callon Petroleum's Unusual Options Activity

On Thursday, shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) saw unusual options activity. After the option alert, the stock price moved up to $40.67. Extraordinarily large volume (compared to historical averages) is one indication of unusual options market activity. Volume refers to the total number of contracts traded over a given time period when discussing options market activity. The number of unsettled contracts that have been traded, but not yet closed, is called open interest. These contracts are not yet closed because a buyer has not purchased the contract, or a seller has not sold it.
MarketsPosted by
Benzinga

Unusual Options Activity Insight: VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF

VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSE:GDXJ) shares experienced unusual options activity on Thursday. The stock price moved up to $46.51 following the option alert. Extraordinarily large volume (compared to historical averages) is one indication of unusual options market activity. Volume refers to the total number of contracts traded over a given time period when discussing options market activity. Open interest is the number of unsettled contracts that have been traded but not yet closed by either counterparty. In other words, open interest represents the quantity of contracts that individual parties have written but not yet found a counterparty for (i.e. a buyer finding a seller, or a seller finding a buyer).
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Analyzing Direxion Small Cap Bull 3X Shares's Unusual Options Activity

Direxion Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSE:TNA) shares experienced unusual options activity on Thursday. The stock price moved up to $88.83 following the option alert. Extraordinarily large volume (compared to historical averages) is one indication of unusual options market activity. Volume refers to the total number of contracts traded over a given time period when discussing options market activity. The number of unsettled contracts that have been traded, but not yet closed, is called open interest. These contracts are not yet closed because a buyer has not purchased the contract, or a seller has not sold it.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Unusual Options Activity Insight: iShares Inc iShares MSCI Brazil ETF

IShares Inc iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSE:EWZ) shares experienced unusual options activity on Wednesday. The stock price moved up to $38.81 following the option alert. Exceptionally large volume (compared to historical averages) is one reason for which options market activity can be considered unusual. The volume of options activity refers to the number of contracts traded over a given time period. Open interest is the number of unsettled contracts that have been traded but not yet closed by either counterparty. In other words, open interest represents the quantity of contracts that individual parties have written but not yet found a counterparty for (i.e. a buyer finding a seller, or a seller finding a buyer).
MarketsPosted by
Benzinga

Unusual Options Activity Insight: Bausch Health Companies

Shares of Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) saw some unusual options activity on Wednesday. Following the unusual option alert, the stock price moved up to $28.94. Exceptionally large volume (compared to historical averages) is one reason for which options market activity can be considered unusual. The volume of options activity refers to the number of contracts traded over a given time period. Open interest is the number of unsettled contracts that have been traded but not yet closed by either counterparty. In other words, open interest represents the quantity of contracts that individual parties have written but not yet found a counterparty for (i.e. a buyer finding a seller, or a seller finding a buyer).
StocksBenzinga

'Fast Money Halftime Report' Picks For July 30

On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Shannon Saccocia picked salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE: CRM) as her final trade. The company is going to report earnings in few weeks and Saccocia expects a good report. Rob Sechan is a buyer of Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE: CNQ). Its breakeven for crude oil...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Microvast May Be Turning Around After News

Microvast was up 17.07% at $9.60 at last check. The stock is trading in what technical traders call a falling wedge pattern, recently bouncing off support within the pattern. The stock trades below both the 50-day moving average (green), and the 200-day moving average (blue), indicating sentiment in the stock has been bearish.
StocksBenzinga

EXCLUSIVE: WallStreetBets Founder Talks GameStop, AMC, Robinhood, Crypto On 'Power Hour'

Founded in 2012, r/wallstreetbets surged in popularity at the beginning of 2021 as retail traders took to the subreddit to discuss potential short squeeze opportunities in stocks like GameStop Corp (NYSE:GME) and AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC). Jaime Rogozinski, founder of Reddit's WallStreetBets, appeared on Benzinga's YouTube show "Power Hour"...

Comments / 0

Community Policy