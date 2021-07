Black Marble has announced a new album. On October 22, Chris Stewart will release Fast Idol via Sacred Bones. The first single is titled “Somewhere.” Hear it below. Stewart says of the new single in a press release, “‘Somewhere’ describes a place just out of reach that serves as a diversion and takes focus away from the ambiguities of daily life. It represents a place of disinhibition where if it could only be remembered, or found, the people we aim to be could for a moment be fully realized. Although its dreamlike clarity and feeling of connection may seem like an empty promise, it serves as an aspirational reminder for what might be.”