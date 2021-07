CODA has been breaking boundaries since it bowed at Sundance at the start of this year. Siân Heder’s moving coming-of-age saga about a teen torn between family obligations and her own ambitions was met with rave reviews, acquired by Apple for a record-setting $25m, became the first movie in history to win all of the festival’s top prizes in the US dramatic category and is poised to head into 2022 as a leading Oscar contender. It may come as a surprise, then, that in some ways the film is a rather conventional high-school comedy — it features a spirited best friend character, a blushing crush and a flamboyant, encouraging music teacher — but in other ways, it’s far from it.