Former Congressman Anthony Brindisi running for new state Supreme Court seat
UTICA, N.Y. – Anthony Brindisi announced his plan to run for state Supreme Court on Monday, after new legislation increased the number of justices in some districts. Brindisi is running in the 5th Judicial District, which covers Herkimer, Jefferson, Lewis, Oneida, Onondaga and Oswego counties. The district received one additional justice seat after Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed the bill (S-7220) at the end of June.www.wktv.com
