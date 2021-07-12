Cancel
Chesterfield County, VA

Black World War II veteran turns 104: 'Negative thinking does not move you forward'

 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHESTERFIELD COUNTY - Retired Lt. Col. Louis Frazier Martin's front lawn was packed with well-wishers to help him celebrate the centenarian's 104 birthday. On July 3, Martin's surprise party kicked off with a car caravan assembly spearheaded by the University of Maryland Eastern Shore National Alumni Association. The procession paraded past Martin's Roosevelt Avenue residence near Virginia State University in Chesterfield County.

