Black World War II veteran turns 104: 'Negative thinking does not move you forward'
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY - Retired Lt. Col. Louis Frazier Martin's front lawn was packed with well-wishers to help him celebrate the centenarian's 104 birthday. On July 3, Martin's surprise party kicked off with a car caravan assembly spearheaded by the University of Maryland Eastern Shore National Alumni Association. The procession paraded past Martin's Roosevelt Avenue residence near Virginia State University in Chesterfield County.www.progress-index.com
