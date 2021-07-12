Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Unusual Options Activity Insight: Sorrento Therapeutics

By Benzinga Insights
Posted by 
Benzinga
Benzinga
 18 days ago

On Monday, shares of Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) saw unusual options activity. After the option alert, the stock price moved down to $8.31. Exceptionally large volume (compared to historical averages) is one reason for which options market activity can be considered unusual. The volume of options activity refers to the number of contracts traded over a given time period. The number of contracts that have been traded, but not yet closed by either counterparty, is called open interest. A contract cannot be considered closed until there exists both a buyer and seller for it.

www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
11K+
Followers
61K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Options Contracts#Ask Price#Therapeutics#Bid Price#Srne#Time#Sentiment Options
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Nasdaq
News Break
Markets
Related
StocksBenzinga

Analyzing Appian's Unusual Options Activity

On Friday, shares of Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) saw unusual options activity. After the option alert, the stock price moved down to $116.43. Extraordinarily large volume (compared to historical averages) is one indication of unusual options market activity. Volume refers to the total number of contracts traded over a given time period when discussing options market activity. The number of contracts that have been traded, but not yet closed by either counterparty, is called open interest. A contract cannot be considered closed until there exists both a buyer and seller for it.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Understanding Groupon's Unusual Options Activity

On Friday, shares of Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) saw unusual options activity. After the option alert, the stock price moved down to $36.41. Extraordinarily large volume (compared to historical averages) is one indication of unusual options market activity. Volume refers to the total number of contracts traded over a given time period when discussing options market activity. The number of contracts that have been traded, but not yet closed by either counterparty, is called open interest. A contract cannot be considered closed until there exists both a buyer and seller for it.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) Upgraded to “Hold” at Gabelli

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Iterum Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $0.69 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Iterum Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, G.Research lowered shares of Iterum Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $1.13.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Why Silicon Motion Technology Stock Is Trading Higher Friday

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results. The company also reported guidance figures. "We delivered better than expected revenue in the second quarter, primarily because of our focus on sales of higher-value products," said Wallace Kou, President and CEO...
StocksBenzinga

US Steel Stock Moves Closer To Resistance In Bullish Pattern

United States Steel Corp. (NYSE: X) shares were trading higher Friday. The company reported a second-quarter earnings and sales beat Thursday. Here's a look at the technical levels for the stock. U.S. Steel was up 2.71% at $26.16 at last check. US Steel Daily Chart Analysis. The stock looks to...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Nasdaq Falls Over 100 Points; Erytech Pharma Shares Spike Higher

Toward the end of trading Friday, the Dow traded down 0.42% to 34,936.96 while the NASDAQ fell 0.75% to 14,667.14. The S&P also fell, dropping 0.53% to 4,395.57. The U.S. has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, reporting a total of 34,751,040 cases with around 612,120 deaths. India confirmed a total of at least 31,572,340 cases and 423,210 deaths, while Brazil reported over 19,839,360 COVID-19 cases with 554,490 deaths. In total, there were at least 196,684,500 cases of COVID-19 worldwide with more than 4,199,940 deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

OneSmart Intl Edu Group (NYSE:ONE) shares increased by 2.03% to $0.53 during Friday’s after-market session. The company’s market cap stands at $85.6 million. GameStop (NYSE:GME) stock increased by 1.82% to $163.5. Trading volume for this security closed at 132.1K, accounting for 2.22% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.1 billion.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Understanding Xtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF's Unusual Options Activity

On Thursday, shares of Xtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF (NYSE:ASHR) saw unusual options activity. After the option alert, the stock price moved down to $37.74. One way options market activity can be considered unusual is when volume is exceptionally higher than its historical average. The volume of options activity refers to the number of contracts traded over a given time period. The number of unsettled contracts that have been traded, but not yet closed, is called open interest. These contracts are not yet closed because a buyer has not purchased the contract, or a seller has not sold it.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Analyzing Direxion Small Cap Bull 3X Shares's Unusual Options Activity

Direxion Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSE:TNA) shares experienced unusual options activity on Thursday. The stock price moved up to $88.83 following the option alert. Extraordinarily large volume (compared to historical averages) is one indication of unusual options market activity. Volume refers to the total number of contracts traded over a given time period when discussing options market activity. The number of unsettled contracts that have been traded, but not yet closed, is called open interest. These contracts are not yet closed because a buyer has not purchased the contract, or a seller has not sold it.
EconomyPosted by
Benzinga

Diana Shipping Inks Supplemental Agreement With Nordea Bank

Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE: DSX) has signed a supplemental agreement to the existing secured loan agreement with Nordea Bank Abp, filial i Norge. The agreement extends by two years the repayment of the existing secured loan facility from March 2022 to March 2024 and increases the loan facility by $460 thousand. All other terms remain the same.
IndustryBenzinga

Public Live: Bull Case for AgTech and Food Innovation as an Investment

AgTech and Food Innovation is an area that is growing quickly. With new opportunities on the horizon, what does the future hold? During a recent Public Live audio show, business journalist Kinsey Grant sat down with Andrew Little, a research analyst at Global X ETFs. Here is an excerpt of their conversation.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Amazon, eBay Fall Sharply As The QQQ Closes Lower Friday

U.S. indices were trading lower as Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) fell following earnings and as COVID-19 delta variant concerns continue to drive market uncertainty. The Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (NASDAQ:QQQ) closed lower by 0.52% to $364.57. The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NASDAQ:DIA) lost 0.38% to $349.48. The...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Short Interest in Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUP) Expands By 311.3%

Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUP) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900,000 shares, a growth of 311.3% from the June 30th total of 461,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,450,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.
StocksBenzinga

Michael Saylor On MicroStrategy And The Bitcoin Effect

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) just reported its best second-quarter financial results in six years, MicroStrategy CEO Michael Saylor said Friday on CNBC's "Squawk On The Street." What Happened: MicroStrategy announced quarterly earnings of $1.72 per share, which beat the estimate of $1.03 per share. The company reported quarterly revenue of $125.35...

Comments / 0

Community Policy