Nick Diaz set to train with Cesar Gracie ahead of targeted return fight against Robbie Lawler
Nick Diaz is targeted to make his return to the sport at UFC 266 against Robbie Lawler. Diaz, who has been out of the sport since 2015, has been rumored to fight again for years. It was reported he was set to fight Jorge Masvidal at UFC 235, but Diaz denied that and the fight fizzled out. Now, however, Dana White announced he’s targeting Diaz vs. Lawler 2 as the co-main event of UFC 266 in a very intriguing matchup.www.bjpenn.com
