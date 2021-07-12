Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
UFC

Nick Diaz set to train with Cesar Gracie ahead of targeted return fight against Robbie Lawler

By Cole Shelton
Posted by 
bjpenndotcom
bjpenndotcom
 18 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Nick Diaz is targeted to make his return to the sport at UFC 266 against Robbie Lawler. Diaz, who has been out of the sport since 2015, has been rumored to fight again for years. It was reported he was set to fight Jorge Masvidal at UFC 235, but Diaz denied that and the fight fizzled out. Now, however, Dana White announced he’s targeting Diaz vs. Lawler 2 as the co-main event of UFC 266 in a very intriguing matchup.

www.bjpenn.com

Comments / 0

bjpenndotcom

bjpenndotcom

Hilo, HI
10K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

MMA News, current events and exclusive fighter interviews from the Mixed Martial Arts industry

 https://www.bjpenn.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Nevada State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick Diaz
Person
Jorge Masvidal
Person
Brian Ortega
Person
Dana White
Person
Alexander Volkanovski
Person
Robbie Lawler
Person
Anderson Silva
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Combat#Nickdiaz209#Usada#Mma#The T Mobile Arena
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
UFC
News Break
Sports
News Break
Mixed Martial Arts
News Break
Combat Sports
Related
UFCchatsports.com

Fights on Tap: Volkanovski vs Ortega, Diaz vs Lawler 2 among 11 UFC fights finalized

Fights on Tap is a weekly roundup of all the fights booked in the UFC, Bellator and other promotions. This past week 11 fights were officially finalized in the UFC. The most notable of these were all added to the UFC 266 card on September 25th. Alexander Volkanovski’s featherweight title fight against Brian Ortega, which was originally booked for UFC 260, will headline the card.
UFCmmanews.com

Nick Diaz To Teach Self-Defense In Partnership With Stripchat

Nick Diaz is teaming up with adult cam website Stripchat to teach webcam models how to defend themselves in dangerous situations. Nick Diaz is making his return to the UFC octagon on September 25th at UFC 266 to face former opponent Robbie Lawler in a rematch 17 years after their first fight. However, before he touches gloves with Lawler, the former Strikeforce welterweight champion wants to make sure cam girls get the self-defense lesson they need in order to protect themselves.
UFCPosted by
bjpenndotcom

Robbie Lawler vs. Nick Diaz five-round rematch official for UFC 266

Nick Diaz is officially back and welcoming him into the Octagon once again will be a former opponent in Robbie Lawler. UFC President Dana White made the fight official on Tuesday via Kevin Iole before the UFC shared the news themselves. The September 25 UFC 266 bout will be only the second non-title non-main event UFC fight in history — the first being UFC 263’s welterweight pairing of Leon Edwards vs. Nate Diaz.
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Dana White ‘Suspending’ TJ Dillashaw In UFC?

TJ Dillashaw (16-4 MMA, 12-4 UFC) is one of the most popular fighters in the MMA world. He tested positive for EPO back in January 2019 after he struggled to make the flyweight mark for his title fight loss against then-champion Henry Cejudo. He was then suspended for two years by the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency and beat Cory Sandhagen on Saturday at UFC on ESPN 27. TJ Dillashaw was also banned from a major UFC show.
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Dana White Reveals Dustin Poirier Wife DM

With so much back and forth between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier, we could only expect for Dana White to take a stand in the middle. Of course, Dana White will always be partial to his boy, Conor through thick and thin, but some fans are screaming that something must be done to McGregor as not only did he disrespect Dustin Poirier, but also his wife both before and after UFC 264. Dustin Poirier Wife Shows Off Abs In Photo.
WWEringsidenews.com

WWE Quietly Sends SmackDown Superstar To RAW

WWE will sometimes trade Superstars between brands and it seems that has happened once again. In a strange turn of events, the company has traded someone from SmackDown back to RAW who never made their blue brand debut in the first place. The company broke up Retribution during the Fastlane...
Combat Sportsboxingnewsandviews.com

Sergey Kovalev Makes Canelo Alvarez Outrageous Offer

Sergey Kovalev of Russia and pound for pound ‘Numero Uno’, top dog, boxing kingpin, and so forth and so on (you get the idea), Canelo Alvarez of Mexico shared the ring not too long ago. Canelo won the fight. Recently Canelo fight talks broke down with Caleb Plant. Allegedly due...
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Miesha Tate Drops Amanda Nunes Bombshell

Miesha Tate, the former UFC Women’s Bantamweight Champion recently opened up on the reports by Ariel Helwani. He took to Twitter and said that the match between Amanda Nunes and Juliana Peña that was scheduled for the co-main event for UFC 265 on August 7 in Houston, Texas has been called off.
UFCWrestling-edge.com

TJ Dillashaw Accused Of Two Illegal Crimes

T.J. Dillashaw is one of the most polarizing fighters in the UFC together. The former Bantamweight, who will be competing against his former teammate Cory Sandhagen at UFC Fight Night this Saturday might be very successful with the fact that he is a former two-time UFC Bantamweight Champion – however he is a fighter that is currently maligned with scandal and controversy as it was revealed that Dillashaw tested positive for a performance enhancing drug. Dillashaw recently admitted to his drug use in this video.
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Daniel Cormier Drops Dustin Poirier Wife Bombshell

Daniel Cormier is a celebrated UFC icon much like Conor McGregor – however, Cormier believes that the ‘Infamous One’ has gone too far in his presuet of trash talk. During a recent edition of his ever-popular ESPN show DC &RC, Cormier explained how he believes the personal attacks on family members by Conor McGregor such as Dustin Poirier’s wife, and accusations of inappropriate DM’s, and Khabib’s father went too far and over the line. Credit to MMA Fighting for the below transcription. Daniel Cormier recently ‘exposed’ this rigged UFC Vegas 32 fight.
UFCWrestling-edge.com

UFC Fighter ‘Attacks’ The Rock In Photo

The Rock is still regarded as of the most popular pro wrestlers in the history of the business. He has competed against the best of the best as far as the world of professional wrestling. This includes someone like Chris Jericho, who has had several matches against The Great One. Roman Reigns vs The Rock major spoilers were also leaked previously.
UFCBloody Elbow

UFC Vegas 33: Two fights cancelled after disastrous weigh-ins

The UFC remains in the cozy confines of the APEX facility this weekend with a card headlined by Uriah Hall and Sean Strickland. The co-main for this one is Kyung Ho Kang vs. Rani Yahya. The main and co-main eventers all made weight without issue. However, further down the card...
Combat SportsPosted by
bjpenndotcom

Urijah Faber comments on TJ Dillashaw using EPO: “Everybody knows what he was doing”

UFC Hall of Famer Urijah Faber commented on his former pupil TJ Dillashaw using EPO, saying that “everybody knows what he was doing.”. Dillashaw defeated Cory Sandhagen via split decision in the main event of this past Saturday’s UFC Vegas 32 event. It was the first fight for Dillashaw in 30 months since being suspended in January 2019 after testing positive for EPO. The suspension was for two years and he also was forced to vacate his 135lbs belt, so Dillashaw paid a hefty price for cheating before the Henry Cejudo fight. But if you ask Faber, his former coach at Team Alpha Male, Dillashaw had been using EPO for a lot longer than when he had been caught.
UFCMiddle Easy

Al Iaquinta Interested In Fighting Tony Ferguson, Nate Diaz In Return

Al Iaquinta needs a fight. The former UFC title challenger hasn’t stepped into the Octagon since 2019, where he lost a decision to rising contender Dan Hooker at UFC 243. Prior to that, Iaquinta would be in 3 consecutive main events against the likes of Khabib Nurmagomedov, Kevin Lee, and Donald Cerrone.

Comments / 0

Community Policy