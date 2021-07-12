Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Minnesota State

Minnesota Crops Looking Good After 4 Inches of Rain Amid Severe Drought

By Jerry Groskreutz
Posted by 
KFIL Radio
KFIL Radio
 19 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It is amazing what a few inches of rain can do when you are in a severe drought. I would drive out to the farm from Faribault and the corn and soybeans all looked about the same. The corn leaves were all curled up and even the soybeans leaves were turned downward to conserve moisture. It was almost like you did not even want to look at the crops because they were so moisture-stressed 8 days ago. They were not dead yet and there was rain in the forecast so there was hope.

kfilradio.com

Comments / 0

KFIL Radio

KFIL Radio

Rochester, MN
1K+
Followers
5K+
Post
492K+
Views
ABOUT

103.1/1060 KFIL plays the very BEST in country's greatest hits, farm reports, and high school sports. and delivers the latest local news, information, and features for Southern Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.

 https://kfilradio.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Faribault, MN
Business
Local
Minnesota Business
City
Faribault, MN
State
Minnesota State
Local
Minnesota Industry
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drought#Crops#Memorial Day#Stress#Soybeans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Economy
News Break
Agriculture
News Break
Industry
News Break
Environment
Related
Minnesota StatePosted by
KFIL Radio

Get Used To Smoky, Hazy Conditions In Minnesota

St Paul (KROC AM News) - Minnesotans are being told to expect another round of smoke and haze Friday. An air quality alert remains in effect for most of Minnesota, an advisory not only meant for those with certain health conditions but the general public. North winds continue to blow...
Minnesota StatePosted by
KFIL Radio

Canadian Wildfire Smoke is Returning to Minnesota

St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - Cooler air is predicted to push into Minnesota starting late tonight but the northerly breezes will also deliver smoke from wildfires in Canada to the state. The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency has issued an air quality alert for almost the entire state with the...
Rochester, MNPosted by
KFIL Radio

Need A Place To Stay Cool In Rochester? Hop On A Bus

Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - Rochester Public Transit is offering its services for those who need a place to keep cool during today’s stifling heat and humidity - free of charge. RPT has activated its “A Cool Place to Be” transit service, which allows anyone who is seeking relief...
Rochester, MNPosted by
KFIL Radio

15 Very Minnesota Ways To Keep Cool During the Heatwave

The latest summer heat wave is serious, highs in the 90's but it'll feel like over 100 degrees here in Southeast Minnesota. Make sure you're hydrating and staying cool. Check on your kids, your friends, your pets, all that. If you know someone that has no way to stay cool, let them know about the Salvation Army Cooling Center.

Comments / 0

Community Policy