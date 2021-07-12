Dakota County Fair returns next month with free admission

Photo by Joia de Jong on Unsplash

The Dakota County Fair is back this year, and admission is free for everyone.

The fair, which was canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, will return Aug. 9-15 with a carnival, animals, live music, a beer garden, grandstand shows, vendors and more.

Admission this year will be free (previously it was $5 a person), according to the fair's website.

Peter Storlie, the president of the Dakota County Fair, told the Pioneer Press the cost of the fair has been a complaint among fairgoers so they reevaluated funds and gained new sponsors to drop the charge for admission.

“With rising costs among many things, I think this is a good way to get a family to come out, support our vendors and have a good time,” Storlie told the paper.

However, fairgoers will still have to pay for parking ($10 daily/$30 weekly for cars), some grandstand shows ($6 for kids, $15 for adults, mostly), and the carnival ($30 for a wristband), according to the fair's website. However, there is a $5 discount for wristbands and a $10 discount on the $65 "passport to fun" (unlimited rides for all seven days of the fair), if you buy before Aug. 9.

Tickets go on sale July 19 at the Dakota County Fair box office in Ahlberg Hall on the fairgrounds.

Some highlights at this year's fair:

— The carnival, which is held daily, will feature at least 25 rides, including a merry-go-round, super shot, Ferris wheel, train, swings and more.

— The Grandstand will host a variety of events, including kids mutton bustin and barrel races (free admission); bulls and barrels rodeo ($15 for adults, $6 for kids) and three days of demolition derby ($15 for adults, $6 for kids).

— The beer garden, which will be open from noon to 12 a.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 7 p.m. on Sunday, will host live music and comedy shows throughout the fair.

— The 4H Building will host various animal judging events and shows daily.

— Kid's day is Aug. 10, which will include children's barnyard tours and a coloring contest.

You can see a full calendar of events here.

The gates to the fair are open from noon-10 p.m. Monday, 7 a.m-10 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday.