With each new study that comes out about the negative effects of screen time, parents are forced to endure the deep guilt of using screens to give themselves time to work, maintain a home and keep their kids entertained while also carving out some time for themselves (gasp!). Throw in the increasing demands of schoolwork and it’s no wonder that kids and parents are feeling burnt out. That’s why when it’s time for kids to turn off their phones and tablets and be with friends or family, board games for kids continue to be one of the best ways to connect, learn social skills, improve their understanding of language and mathematics, and in some cases just relax and have fun.