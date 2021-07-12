Andy Katz puts Michigan State in the middle of Big Ten power rankings
Now that the deadline for early entries into the NBA Draft has passed, Big Ten Network analyst Andy Katz has revised his summer power rankings for the league. The Big Ten has been on an incredibly competitive run over the past few seasons, and while that hasn’t translated to NCAA Tournament success — though the Cassius Winston-led 2019-20 Michigan State team might have had something to say about that — the league is shaping up to be an every-night grind again in 2021-22.247sports.com
