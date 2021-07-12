Andy Katz puts Michigan State in the middle of Big Ten power rankings

Another installment of Big Ten media days is in the books which means we’ll now turn our attention to the start of fall camp on August 3. The fact that the annual event occurred at all is a nod towards a more normal 2021 season after the COVID-19 pandemic wreaked havoc on almost every aspect of life last year. In fact, we’re still coming out of the woods and dealing with the pandemic, but it’s nice to see fans and sporting events get back to a little more of what we are used to.