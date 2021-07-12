Police Union makes concessions in negotiations with City of Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Negotiations between the City of Topeka and its Police Union have reached an impasse and are scheduled to enter mediation on Wednesday. The Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #3 says contract negotiations between Topeka’s Police Union and the City of Topeka have remained at an impasse for over a month. On June 9, it said the impasse was declared as an agreement could not be reached on all issues brought to discussion.