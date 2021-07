Roy Keane has revealed the only favour Sir Alex Ferguson did for him after leaving Manchester United, in spite of the duo falling out years ago. Keane and Ferguson never patched things up after the legendary player left the club in 2005. He took over at Sunderland in 2006, and signed several players from United and Ireland to help bring the Black Cats back to the Premier League. He brought in the likes of Dwight Yorke, Graham Kavanagh, Liam Miller, and David Connolly, and Keane has now revealed that his former boss helped him sign another United player.