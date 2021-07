Last year was harrowing time for in-person gatherings, but with 2021 well underway, nearby New Braunfels is ready to make the best of the Wurst. Beloved beer-and-sausage celebration New Braunfels Wurstfest will return this fall in all its splendor after two fires damaged its event venue in 2019 and the gathering was was cancelled in 2020 due to the pandemic.