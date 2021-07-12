Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Goldie Hawn And Kurt Russell’s Boating Trip Reminiscent Of Their Movie ‘Overboard’

Posted by 
DoYouRemember?
DoYouRemember?
 18 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lhwO9_0auXFP8a00

Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell brought back some memories from their movie Overboard. They starred in the film back in 1987. The couple met in 1966 but didn’t start dating until 1983 when they worked on the movie Swing Shift.

They had been together for several years and had just welcomed their son Wyatt when they filmed Overboard. They have never gotten married but their relationship is still going strong! Now, both stars are in their 70s and still work, although they definitely enjoy a lot of downtime together too.

Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell are on vacation that likely brings back memories of their movie ‘Overboard’

They were recently seen taking a boating trip in the South of France. They also walked through the streets of Saint-Tropez and spent some time on a yacht in the Mediterranean. Goldie and Kurt were seen kissing passionately, proving that they are still very much in love after all these years!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3M6pgm_0auXFP8a00
OVERBOARD, Goldie Hawn, Kurt Russell, 1987 / Everett Collection

Goldie once opened up about rewatching Overboard with Kurt many years later. She said, “Seeing the movie was so much fun, and I will tell you – you know how sometimes you forget why you fell in love? I remembered everything, and why I fell in love with him, and it was really something to be able to watch that.”

Watch the trailer for the iconic film below! Have you seen it?

Comments / 2

DoYouRemember?

DoYouRemember?

New York City, NY
83K+
Followers
5K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering "the good old days" for fans of the ‘50s, ‘60s, '70s, and ‘80s. Enjoy stories and updates about the people, culture, and pastimes of your generation! Keep your memories alive with DoYouRemember? - Nostalgia Lives Here!

 https://doyouremember.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Goldie Hawn
Person
Kurt Russell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boating
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
MoviesPosted by
DoYouRemember?

Kate Hudson Shares New, Unique Look In Instagram Video For Upcoming Film

Kate Hudson recently shared a new, unique look for her upcoming film Mona Lisa and the Blood Moon in a new Instagram video. It was recently announced that the movie will have a world premiere at the Venice International Film Festival. It will run from September 1st to the 11th and the film will be competing for the Golden Lion, the festival’s top prize.
Family RelationshipsPosted by
DoYouRemember?

Regis Philbin’s Kids Are All Grown Up — Here’s What They’re Up To Today

Regis Philbin was best-known for his most famous hosting gigs, such as Live! With Regis & Kelly and Who Wants To Be A Millionaire?. Beyond all that, though, he was definitely most proud of being a father to his four children, who are now all grown up. Sadly, on July 24, 2020, Regis passed away at the age of 88, and his kids go to great lengths to honor his memory. So, let’s see how each is doing today, while also revisiting when Regis first became a dad when he welcomed his first child in 1961.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Goldie Hawn marks extra special celebration with famous family while on vacation

Goldie Hawn is having the time of her life in Europe, where she has been staying with her family over the past few weeks. And over the weekend, the First Wives Club star was vacationing on the island of Skiathos with Kurt Russell, her daughter Kate Hudson and Kate's partner Danny Fujikawa, and three of her grandchildren – Ryder, Bingham and Rani.
CelebritiesPosted by
Vogue Magazine

17 Delightful Old Pictures of Goldie Hawn, Just Because

Goldie Hawn has never taken herself too seriously. Combining blonde bombshell looks with comedy chops, she’s always embodied fun. And unlike some fellow actors of her generation, her star has never waned. Rising to fame on the NBC comedy show Rowan & Martin’s Laugh-In in the latter half of the ’60s, she quickly became a household name. By 1969, she had scooped an Oscar and a Golden Globe for best supporting actress for her stellar performance in Cactus Flower.
CelebritiesHollywood Life

Goldie Hawn & Kurt Russell Look So Cute On Romantic Lunch Date After 38 Years Together

Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell were spotted happily going on a lunch date at Brentwood Country Mart and she showed off their affectionate relationship by holding onto his arm. Goldie Hawn, 75, and Kurt Russell, 70, showed off their sweet connection during their latest lunch outing. The actress and actor, who have been together since 1983, were photographed walking in casual clothing during a visit to Brentwood Country Mart on July 24 and at one point, she lovingly put her hand around his arm. She was wearing a black tank top, black leggings, and gray sneakers with pink shoelaces while he donned a gray graphic T-shirt, black shorts, and gray sneakers.
CelebritiesHollywood Life

Goldie Hawn, 75, & Kurt Russell, 70, Lean In For A Sweet Kiss While Yachting In St. Tropez — See Pics

Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell shared their tender moment while standing aboard the boat and enjoying champagne glasses of drinks during the sunny getaway. Goldie Hawn, 75, and Kurt Russell, 70, proved their love is going strong when they showed off PDA during their latest summer getaway. The actress and actor were photographed sharing a passionate kiss while standing on a yacht in St. Tropez on July 10. They were both dressed in casual but stylish clothing and were holding champagne glasses full of drinks as onlookers could be seen laughing in the background.
CelebritiesGossip Cop

Kurt Russell, Goldie Hawn Fearful After Series Of ‘Health Issues’?

Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn got together around their thirties and have stayed together into their seventies. The committed-but-never-wed couple has been a tabloid sensation for decades. Gossip Cop has noticed a trend of stories reporting on their health. Here are some of the rumors we’ve heard about the fitness and relationship of Hawn and Russell.
CelebritiesPosted by
Amomama

Goldie Hawn: A Glimpse into Her Skincare Secrets

Goldie Hawn may be well into her 70's, but her youthful looks always keep her fans and followers wondering what her secret is. She shares tips for staying young. Goldie Hawn may be over seven decades old, but one cannot tell by just looking at her, all thanks to her skincare routine and her love for green juices.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Kate Hudson's daughter is her 'mini me' in adorable new snapshot

Snapshots from Kate Hudson's Greek vacation have been welcomed by several, as she continues to supply snippets of the heavenly times she's been experiencing with her family. Her latest round of photos does just that, showing off the youngest member of the Hudson family in all her adorable adventures. WATCH:...

Comments / 2

Community Policy