MATI receives grant, fundraises for mobile movie project

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - An iconic downtown building has new funding to further its use as a professional kitchen space for entrepreneurs. The Masonic building of Marquette, now operated by the Masonic Arts, Theatre & Innovation Company (MATI) has been awarded a grant totaling $49,800. The Michigan Department of Agriculture Value Added & Regional Food Systems grant will be used to expand equipment offerings for local food entrepreneurs over the next three years. According to MATI president and Masonic Building manager Ryan Engle, the money will allow them to upgrade and expand their kitchen equipment, “providing increased cold and lockable dry storage space, and adding freezer carts or trikes that allow members to sell their cold products directly to consumers during summer months,” Engle said. “We also plan to add a remote-access entry way and a tracking system that will allow 24 hours a day 7 days a week member access”.