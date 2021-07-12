UPDATE: Dangerous suspect caught after manhunt in Lumpkin County

LUMPKIN County, Ga. (CBS46) — Lumpkin County Sheriff's Office announced the suspect accused of shooting at officers during a chase Sunday afternoon has now been caught. "I wan to thank the men and women of the Sherriff's Office that have been perusing all night. I also want to thank all the men and women from all the state agencies that have assisted us." said Lumpkin County Sherriff Stacy Jarrard in an update via Facebook.