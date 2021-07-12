Cancel
Love Island's Millie starts to get suspicious of Liam's motives in recoupling

By Louise Lavigueur
Posted by 
Daily Mirror
Daily Mirror
 18 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GDv3U_0auXDP4A00
Love Island's Millie starts to get suspicious of Liam's motives in recoupling

Love Island's Millie Court is feeling worried about her budding romance with Liam Reardon ahead of tonight's dramatic recoupling - which will see one of the girls dumped from the villa.

The besotted duo will be seen catching up after last night's passionate smooch.

But despite their chemistry, Millie is left questioning if he is mature enough for her.

After Millie kicks off their chat, they both acknowledge they are happy but Millie continues to press Liam getting things off her chest.

saying: “Do you think there is a difference because of our age gap?”

Liam says: “No. Do you?”

Millie says: “Just a little bit. I don’t really know what it is. Maybe I’m overthinking it. You are wanting a proper relationship, right?”

Liam says: “That’s what I’m here for.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MkXB8_0auXDP4A00
Will Millie and Liam last?

Last night's episode ended on a cliff hanger as all eyes are on Teddy for the recoupling, and this time it's the boys' decision.

The Islanders gather at the fire pit and one-by-one each boy takes the stand and chooses a girl to couple up with.

Two girls are left standing when Teddy stands up and says: “I would like to couple up with this girl because from the moment I met her my mind was completely blown. Her confidence. Every time I speak to her, I feel as if she has blown me away and kept me on my toes and that is super important to me.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1C97xx_0auXDP4A00
It's coupling time! (Image: ITV/REX/Shutterstock)

Meanwhile, things continue to get messy away from the love dramas as a task looks set to shake things up for the saucy islanders.

The Islanders are all relaxing in the garden when Millie receives a text which reads: “Islanders. Get ready to make a meal of it in today’s couples challenge Spit the Roast. #meatandtwoveg #itsallgravy”

The aim of the game is for the boys to pass the entire contents of a Sunday dinner in record time to the girls. The winners are the couple who present the best plate of food at the end of the challenge.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rivSb_0auXDP4A00
The Islanders take part in the Spit The Roast challenge: Jake and Brad.

The first round sees the boys throwing pieces of meat as the girls attempt to catch it, followed by the second round where the boys pass the rest of the meal using only their mouths.

Cute couple Jake and Liberty are given the task of choosing the winners of today’s challenge. But which couple will reign supreme?

*Love Island airs tonight at 9pm on ITV

