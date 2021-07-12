Why ‘The Blacklist’ Fans Think Liz Is Very Much Alive in Season 9

Last week, we got quite the surprising announcement when it comes to The Blacklist season 9: It’s moving to Thursdays!. With that being said, though, this was hardly the initial expectation for the James Spader drama. The plan was for new episodes to air this fall on Friday nights, but that changed due to the decision by NBC to cancel Law & Order: For the Defense before it even started production. There was clearly something with that show that wasn’t working and with that in mind, the network pivoted and opted for a new plan.