Jake Owens Mourns the Unexpected Loss of His German Shepherd, Slash

Jake Owen introduced himself to country audiences way back in 2006 with the rowdy “Yee Haw” and the introspective “Startin’ With Me.” Since then, he has paved his own way in country music with six albums and many hit singles. Owen is a fairly open artist, often sharing details of his life on social media and in his music. Although the singer has been around for a long time, there still may be things fans don’t know about him. Here are 10 things you may not know about Jake Owen.