Jake Owens Mourns the Unexpected Loss of His German Shepherd, Slash
It was a sad weekend for country singer Jake Owen after the beloved country star was forced to say goodbye to his adorable German Shepherd, Slash. On Saturday night, July 10th, the singer paid tribute to his four-legged best friend on social media through an Instagram post. The singer stated "I lost one of my best friends last night unexpectedly. The drs said his stomach had 'flipped' and even with emergency surgery, it wasn't enough to save him."www.wideopencountry.com
