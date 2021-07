At Monday’s meeting, the Gilman school board made the decision to move forward with changes to their administrative structure. At the June special board meeting, 4K-4th Grade Principal and District Administrator Wally Leipart presented a number of potential structures for the district’s administrative responsibilities. One of the more favored options was having three teachers be deans of students at the elementary, middle, and high school levels or hiring one dean of students that would also act as the athletic director. Leipart held a meeting with staff shortly after the June special meeting to get their feedback to the new potential administrative structure.