Nashville, TN

Sara Evans' Daughter Olivia Evans Releasing Debut EP, But is it Country?

By Courtney Fox
Wide Open Country
Wide Open Country
 18 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Sara Evans' daughter Olivia has decided to follow in her mother's footsteps. After years of growing up watching her famous country singer mom release hits in Nashville, she's released her own music for the first time. Ready for her big solo debut in the music industry, our first question was, is she pursuing country music like Sara? She's not, but that doesn't mean she wasn't heavily influenced by watching the country artist growing up.

Wide Open Country

Wide Open Country

