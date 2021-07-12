Sara Evans' Daughter Olivia Evans Releasing Debut EP, But is it Country?

If there's one thing I'm passionate about year-round, it's the Hallmark Channel. While their Christmas movies are an annual celebration I always look forward to, the feel-good network is full of sweet and romantic content every season of the year. Whether it's romance in the fall, a good mystery in the summer, or a romantic Valentine's Day tale, Hallmark has a little something for everyone. It's always nice to hear when their leading stars are just as excited to be in the projects as we are to watch them. Tyler Hynes, one of Hallmark's latest leading men, loves that he's been able to share so many romantic stories with the world through his many projects with the network. We can only hope he's not going anywhere anytime soon!