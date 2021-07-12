Plan to Clean Up Former PGE Site in Napa Up for Public Review

A draft plan to clean up a former PG&E manufactured gas plant site is now up for public review in Napa. The state’s Department of Toxic Substances Control introduced a draft plan, and it is now available for public review until August 3rd. The site along the Napa River was historically a plant that produced gas using coal and oil from 1889 to 1924, and it was shut down after natural gas was introduced. PG&E then sold the property in the early 60s. Officials plan to hold a public meeting this Thursday to provide information on the draft plan and to receive public input.