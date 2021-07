The United States is a free country. We hear about freedom of speech, the right to bear arms, and other such freedoms sometimes considered under fire. Well, speaking of bare arms, there's the issue of the COVID-19 vaccine. Millions of Americans have already been vaccinated, but some have chosen not to receive the shot, and/or have medical issues holding them back from doing so. But, legally, can your employer mandate you get the jab? While there's some grey area, the short answer is yes. Here's why: