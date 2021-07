The first day of competition at Kasumigaseki Country Club was a bit easier than expected, which has led to a very crowded leaderboard of scores in the mid to low 60s. More of the same is likely on deck Thursday in Round 2 with a soft course playing gettable, and plenty of the best in the world going and getting it. Chief among them in Round 1 was Austria's Sepp Straka, who has missed the cut at six of his last seven events so of course he went out and dropped a 63 over the first 18 holes on Thursday.