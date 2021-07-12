Cancel
Rihanna could be your landlord at this Beverly Hills mansion

By Sarah Paynter
New York Post
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRihanna has money on the brain. The “Love on the Brain” singer has listed her 5,900-square-foot Beverly Hills farmhouse mansion on the rental market for $80,000 per month, according to Realtor.com — her most expensive known rental offering to date. Rihanna’s Hidden Hills home was listed for $35,000 monthly in...

nypost.com

